Stewed Calamari/Boathouse at The Riverside

(WSVN) - Who knew calamari and kale could make for such a delicious combination? That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Alia Asher

The Restaurant: Boathouse at The Riverside, Fort Lauderdale

The Dish: Stewed Calamari

Ingredients:

1 pound calamari tubes and tentacles (can use frozen; defrost before cooking)

1 tbs olive oil

1 medium onions

3 garlic cloves

1/8 tsp Scotch bonnet pepper (optional)

1 chopped small roma tomato

15 oz can white northern beans

1 cup thinly chopped kale

2 tbs pancetta

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 tbs butter

3 sprigs of thyme

1 tbs chopped parsley

1 cup clam juice

½ cup white wine

Method of Preparation:

– Clean and cut the calamari tubes into rings and separate the tentacles. Finely chop the onions, garlic, tomato, pancetta and Scotch bonnet.

– Heat the olive oil in a thick-bottomed pan. Add the onions, garlic, pancetta, tomato and peppers. Sauté them for five minutes. Deglaze with wine and add half of the butter along with calamari, thyme sprigs (left whole) and salt and pepper. Cook for a few more minutes, adding beans, kale and the remaining butter and clam broth.

– Simmer a few more minutes and serve.

To Plate:

Scoop calamari mixture into bowl or plate. Spoon extra sauce in the bowl or plate.

Serves: 4 small plates

Serving Suggestion:

River Rum Runner (includes blackberry brandy and banana rum)

Boathouse at The Riverside

620 E Las Olas Blvd

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

(954) 377-5494

http://www.riversidehotel.com

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.