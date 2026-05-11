HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The FIFA World Cup will not only bring exciting soccer moments when it arrives to the United States, but also it will bring good music.

Sports Illustrated announced on Monday a four-city VIP Event Series to celebrate the championship.

One of those concert stops will be in South Florida. On June 26, The Chainsmokers will perform at Daer Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood.

Other concerts include Nelly in Los Angeles, 50-Cent and Diplo in New York and Electronic Dance Music Star Gordo in Dallas.

Tickets and VIP Tables will go on sale on Friday, May 15 at 10 a.m. ET for all four cities.

Soccer fans can catch the World Cup fun and watch the matches on WSVN-7 starting in June.

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