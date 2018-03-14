A few eggs and spaghetti, and you’re on your way to whipping up a traditional Italian meal. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Carmine Marinelli

The Restaurant: Call Me Gaby, Miami Beach

The Dish: Spaghetti Carbonara

Ingredients:

160 g. spaghetti (follow directions on package)

3 oz. pancetta

3 medium eggs (two egg yolks, one whole egg)

1/4 cup Pecorino Romano cheese

salt, black pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Cook the spaghetti by following directions on package. Meanwhile, cut pancetta into slices and then into strips of about 1 centimeter thick. Sautée for about 15 minutes on a medium flame.

Pour the eggs in a bowl, add pecorino cheese and season with black pepper, then whisk together. Add a tablespoon of pasta cooking water to dilute the mixture and mix.

Drain the pasta al dente directly into the pan with the pancetta and sautée briefly to flavor it. Remove from heat and pour the mixture of eggs and pecorino into the pan, and mix. If it should be too dry you can add a little cooking water.

To Plate:

Plate with extra garnish of pecorino and black pepper. Serve Immediately.

Serving Suggestion:

Gaby Margarita (tequila, mezcal, jalapeño-infused Green Chartreuse, fresh cucumber, and lime juice)

Call Me Gaby

22 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 531-4800

https://www.opentable.com/r/call-me-gaby-miami-beach?page=1

