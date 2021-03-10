Soy Glazed Short Ribs/ Le Jardinier, Miami

(WSVN) - Put down the fork and knife for this one. It’s a recipe for ribs that’ll have the meat falling off the bone. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Seth Blumenthal

The Restaurant: Le Jardinier, Miami

The Dish: Soy Glazed Short Ribs

Ingredients:

4 lb. 2″-thick boneless beef short ribs

1 red onion (cut into 8ths)

1 cup leeks (rinsed, cut into rounds)

6 garlic cloves

1 2″ ginger root (peeled and left whole)

2 cups shiitake mushrooms

4 star anise pods

2 tbsp black peppercorn

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 cup red wine

1/3 cup ABC soy

2 springs thyme

2 bay leaves

Method of Preparation:

Clean sinew off of the short rib. Season gently with salt.

In a rondo heat a large amount of oil to almost smoke point.

Add the short ribs and sear hard. Take meat out and set aside.

In the same pan, add the garlic and ginger.

Once ginger and garlic begin to take color add onions, leeks, shiitake, and caramelize.

Add the star anise and black peppercorns.

Deglaze with the red wine vinegar and reduce.

Add the red wine and cook until alcohol cooks off.

Finish with ABC soy.

Place all ingredients (and meat) into a large baking pan.

Cover with halfway with water and vegetable buillon.

Cover with parchment, foil and a metal lid.

Braise at 225 F for 9 hours. Let cool.

Strain the cooking liquid and reheat to reduce and glaze sliced ribs before serving.

Le Jardinier

(Located in Miami Design District)

151 NE 41st St., Suite 135

Miami, FL 33137

305-402-9060

www.lejardinier-miami.com

