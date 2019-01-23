(WSVN) - If you have two minutes, you can whip up a chef’s stir fry favorite. That’s what’s cooking tonight, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Richard Huang

The Restaurant: Casa Sensei, Fort Lauderdale

The Dish: Shrimp Pad Thai

Ingredients:

4 oz raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

1.2 oz fish sauce

1.1 oz vinegar

1.6 oz sugar

¼ tsp paprika

¼ tsp chicken bouillon

6 oz dry rice noodles

¼ tsp pickled radish

1 tbsp minced scallions

2 tbsp bean sprouts

1 egg

Method of Preparation:

Mix fish sauce, vinegar, sugar, paprika and chicken bouillon in a small pot and bring to a boil. Simmer for 10 minutes on low heat. Cool sauce for 30 minutes.

Heat wok on high with a little canola oil and add shrimp. Toss until fully cooked. Set aside.

Boil rice noodles for 3 minutes in a small pot, drain and set aside.

Using a little canola oil, heat wok. Add scallions, bean sprouts, egg and pickled radish and toss for 60 seconds mixing continuously. Transfer noodles, sauce and shrimp into the wok and mix with vegetables. Toss in wok for 60 seconds.

To Plate:

Spoon into bowl. Serve with lime wedge on side.

Serves:

Serves 1

Serving Suggestion:

Masumi Sake

Casa Sensei

1200 E Las Olas Blvd. #101

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

(954) 530-4176

www.casasensei.com

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.