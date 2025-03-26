MIAMI (WSVN) - The Ultra Music Festival is returning to Bayfront Park this weekend, and Miami Police have announced a series of road closures and detours that will impact downtown traffic starting Thursday night.

The electronic music festival will run from Friday through Sunday. Hours are from 4 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Drivers like Gonzalo said they are looking forward to the festival and prepared for the heavy traffic expected.

“Oh, yeah, it sucks. But Miami traffic is always bad. But this place is special,” he said.

Traffic changes will begin at 9 p.m. Thursday and remain in effect through 7 a.m. on Monday.

Northbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard will be diverted to the southbound lanes at Southeast First Street and returning to normal at Northeast Fourth Street. Southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard will be detoured west at Northeast Sixth Street and continue south on North Miami Avenue.

No southbound traffic will be allowed on Biscayne Boulevard from Northeast Sixth Street.

Access to PortMiami will stay open through Northeast Fifth Street. However, police recommend drivers use the PortMiami tunnel from Interstate 395.

Other drivers like George took the opportunity to remind residents to stay patient.

“Be patient, because that’s why you like Miami, because of the events. So try to enjoy them, and you can go somewhere else cold if you want to spend time with other traffic,” he said.

Bayfront Park will be closed to the public through April 9. Its dog park and playground will be closed through April 4.

Residents can view the full Downtown Resident Traffic Guide here.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.