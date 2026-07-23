Dozens of fans were able to get a glimpse and a handwritten signature from rapper Rick Ross on Thursday.

The artist appeared at Sweat Records in Miami to sign copies of his newest album “Set in Stone.”

7News cameras captured fans lined up for the meet-and-greet with him.

Ross, who grew up in the Miami area, told 7News he loves nothing more than rapping for the Magic City.

“The streets really let me know the time was now, just the way everything’s moving, it was time to give them some of that luxury rapping. It comes from nobody better than Miami’s own Ricky Rozay, and it’s a critically acclaimed body of work,” he said.

“Set in Stone” is now available in stores and on streaming platforms.