(CNN) — Britain’s Prince George has started the next stage of his education with his first day at Eton College on Tuesday.

The 13-year-old is following in the footsteps of his father Prince William and his uncle, Prince Harry – both of whom attended the prestigious school outside of London.

George appeared to be in good spirits despite the gloomy fall weather as he made his way to his new school accompanied by his parents, William and Catherine.

George, who is second in line to the British throne, arrived in a jacket, shirt and tie and dark trousers but soon changed into the school’s uniform of a black tailcoat, waistcoat and pinstriped trousers, with a stiff white collar.

The family crossed the historic institution’s School Yard, a cobblestoned quad with a statue of King Henry VI, who founded the school in 1440, at its center before being met by the school’s principal Simon Henderson and provost Nicholas Coleridge.

The group chatted for a few minutes, with Henderson heard telling his new student: “Welcome, good luck, enjoy it.”

Eton College, located in the English county of Berkshire a stone’s throw from Windsor Castle, educates boys aged 13 to 18 and accepts around 270 students per academic year. Students live on campus in its 25 dormitories. Each boarding house has around 55 students and is led by a house master.

Prince William attended the school from 1995, while Prince Harry did so from 1998.

It is one of Britain’s most famous and prestigious fee-paying schools, with a notable list of alumni that also includes celebrities and 20 of the country’s 59 prime ministers.

Former Conservative prime ministers Boris Johnson, who led the UK from 2019 to 2022, and David Cameron, who was in office from 2010 to 2016, are both former students.

Other famous Old Etonians include actors Hugh Laurie, Tom Hiddleston and Eddie Redmayne.

The school fees for the current 2025/26 year at Eton is £63,298.80 (about $84,900).

Prior to starting at Eton, George attended Lambrook School, a private prep school near Windsor, alongside his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

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