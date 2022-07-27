Get a taste of Greece without leaving your home. A South Florida chef shows you how to bring some of the countries traditional flavor to your kitchen. Lets grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Alexia Apostolidi

The Restaurant: Nude Pita, Miami Beach

The Dish: Pork Belly Gyro

Ingredients:

6-8oz Slowly cooked Pork Belly (recipe below)

1.5 Tbsp Tzatziki sauce (recipe below)

½ each tomato, slices

¼ each red onion, julienne (thin slices)

1 pita bread

1 Tbsp Olive oil

Greek Oregano, to taste

Pork Belly Gyro Recipe:

3 lbs pork belly with or without bones, room temperature

l 1 ½ tbsp coarse salt

1 tsp pepper

2 tsp powder garlic

2 tsp paprika

½ tbsp thyme

1 tbsp powder onion

1 tbsp oregano

a touch of cumin

Or use Chef Alexia’s Blackened Seasoning for the perfect Rub

Cucumber Yogurt Dip – Tzatziki – Tζατζικι

2 Yogurt containers

1 Cucumber, grated and strained

4 Garlic cloves, finely chopped

White vinegar to taste

Olive oil to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Pork Belly Gyro:

Heat up a pan until hot. When Hot add oil.

Warm up the pita until golden brown on both sides and remove, finish with oregano and salt.

In the same pan crisp up the pork belly until golden brown and break into smaller pieces.

Finish off with oregano.

Pork Belly Preparation:

Turn on the heat to 425 degrees fahrenheit on broiler. Mix the dry rub in a bowl. Lather the pork belly with oil and dredge in the dry rub.

Now let’s make a dry rub which is a very important step, its the secret to perfect gyro. We will add in a bowl.

Place the pork belly in the top shelf until its golden brown on both sides; this is a very important step that will seal all the juices in the meat and allow the fat that is trapped inside to moisturize the meat constantly throughout the cooking period.

Remove and reduce the temperature to 200 F. Add 2 fingers of water and cover with aluminium foil. When the oven has reached temperature, we are going to put it in the oven until the bones fall off, that could be from 3-5 hours depending on the size (keep an eye in the water to remain, which will make sure the meat falls off the bone!)

When the bones are easy to remove, take off the oven and remove them. Allow meat to cool down, then cut into cubes.

Tzatziki Preparation:

Prepare the cucumber and add salt while it is draining and rest for 20 minutes. Mix the rest of the ingredients, TASTE! Store in a container at the refrigerator

To Plate:

Assemble the sandwich by placing tzatziki on the pita, the meat, tomatoes, onions and finish off with oregano

Nude Pita

(Located inside Alton Food Hall)

955 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139

(786) 708-5667

https://altoneats.com/

