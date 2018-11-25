Pizza Roll Bundt/ Belkys

(WSVN) - It’s the perfect recipe for the late-night munchies, and it’s nothing “Bundt” delicious! That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Pizza Roll Bundt

Ingredients:

2 bags pizza rolls (19.8 oz. each)

4 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup pizza sauce

3 tbs. Parmesan cheese

Method of Preparation:

Heat the oven to 425 degrees. Follow directions on the bag to bake the pizza rolls.

Reduce the temperature to 350 degrees. Prepare a Bundt pan with cooking spray. Make a layer of pizza rolls in the bottom of the pan with about 20 rolls. Pour one cup of mozzarella cheese evenly on top of the pizza rolls.

Repeat this three times, ending with cheese on the top. Bake for about 15 minutes until the cheese has melted and started to brown.

Let it cool for a few minutes, then loosen the edges of the pizza roll with a spatula. Place a dish on the bottom of the pan and turn it over. When the pizza roll Bundt is out of the pan, top it with heated pizza sauce, letting it drip down the the sides, and garnish it with Parmesan cheese.

To Plate:

Serve warm and enjoy!

Serves: 12

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.