MIAMI (WSVN) - The Latin Billboard Music Awards are just around the corner.

Finalists were announced Wednesday and Peso Pluma lead the list with 17 nominations.

The nominations included Artist of the Year and Top Latin Album of the year.

Karol G is among the other artists to beat, boasting nine nominations, including Tour of the Year and Latin Rhythm Solo Artist of the Year.

And Bad Bunny is up for eight awards. The Puerto Rican singer recently took home his first Emmy for his Super Bowl halftime show back in February.

The show itself won seven Emmy Awards.

The Latin Billboard Music Awards will be broadcast live from the James L. Knight Center in Downtown Miami on Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. on Telemundo and Peacock.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.