Owner of California home where ‘90210’ was filmed gives tour of iconic house

Back in the day, Brenda and Brandon Walsh had a real home in Southern California. The house we saw wasn’t some prop on a studio lot; it was the real deal. The same guy still lives there today — and is giving Deco a tour.

To millions of fans, this house feels like home. The art director for “Beverly Hills, 90210” found Jake Stanton’s house in 1990, and they filmed there five to 10 days a year.

Jake Stanton: “You dance up the home as if you’re gonna have a party, and then you weren’t invited. But then when they left, then you had to clean up.”

The house was built in 1928. Stanton moved here in 1984 and has done a lot of work to it.

Jake Stanton: “It was exciting to see your home on television. When my son was about 8, he was — I saw him, the second season — he was running across the street and back. I go, ‘What are you doing?’ And he goes, ‘I’m getting autographs from the actors, and I’m going over there and I’m sellin’ ’em.'”

Along with the outside of the house, much of the inside was also used on “90210,” although it doesn’t look exactly the same.

Upstairs, Stanton’s daughter’s room was Brenda’s bedroom. His son’s room was the sewing room where Brenda walked out on the little balcony and saw Dylan for the first time.

Stanton says, having stars in his home was pretty cool, especially Luke Perry, who he called very friendly and down to earth.

Jake Stanton: “He kind of had an idea that he wasn’t gonna live as long, because James Dean didn’t live as long. But he that same feeling, even way back then.”

Still 30 years later, people from all over the world make the trek daily to see the house.

Jake Stanton: “It’s irritating for my wife, a little, but as long as they stay down there and watch and take pictures down at the street, fine. But I’ve come home and found people looking in the back window.”

In case you missed Wednesday’s dramatic episode, or just want to see it again, get ready for a special encore presentation, coming up at 8 p.m., right after Deco.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.