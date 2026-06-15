MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A new art exhibit merged soccer and the sea.

The Big Goals public art installation combined world-class sports with environmental activism in Miami Beach.

The massive exhibition features two oversized, constellation-inspired sculptural soccer goals set along the shoreline.

Visitors dived into soccer drills and went hands-on with marine conservation projects.

“Right here in Miami Beach, we’re in ground zero of sea level rise, and it’s very important that we all take action and become also players of team ocean. So we’re here to promote action to protect our planet and protect our ocean,” said Ximena Caminos, founder and CEO of Reefline.

The free, family-friendly destination blends the love of the game with critical ocean literacy and preservation efforts.

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