Ingredients:

1 pound dry pasta- your favorite

2 Tbs. olive oil

2 Tbs. butter

1 pound fresh mushrooms. We used white but you can also use cremini or a mix.

4 medium garlic cloves, minced

salt and black pepper to taste

a glug of chicken broth or white wine

1/3 cup half and half or heavy cream

a handful of chopped parsley

1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese

Method of Preparation:

Bring a large pot of salted water to boil and cook pasta until a couple of minutes shy of al dente.

Reserve one cup of pasta cooking water before you drain the pot.

Heat a large sauté pan over high heat.

Add the olive oil and butter. Once the butter has melted, add the mushrooms in an even layer and let them get brown underneath. Add in the garlic and salt and pepper

and give the mushrooms a stir.

Reduce the heat to medium-high and cook, stirring until the mushrooms are soft and tender and any liquid has reduced- about 5 minutes.

Add the broth or wine and cook, stirring until the liquid disappears.

Add your drained pasta and half of the reserved pasta water and cook, stirring, until the pasta absorbs most of the liquid.

Add more pasta water if you’d like it more saucy.

Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the half and half.

Adjust seasoning if needed, then stir in the parsley and parmesan cheese. Garnish each serving with more parmesan.

Enjoy!

