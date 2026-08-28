MIAMI (WSVN) - A new Miss USA was crowned, and this year, the ceremony was held in the Magic City.

Thirty-one-year old Justus Kelley of Virginia was the winner of the 75th Miss USA pageant, which was hosted at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Miami, Thursday night.

Kelley’s win made history. After a rule change in 2023, she became the first mother and the first married woman to hold the title.

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