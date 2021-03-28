(WSVN) - If you’re looking for a sweet treat that’ll refresh your Easter gathering, look no further. 7’s Belkys Nerey has you covered as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Dish: Minty Chocolate Chip Brownies
Ingredients:
1 box brownies mix, plus ingredients or you can use your favorite brownie recipe
1 box chocolate mint candies, plus more for garnish
1 tub vanilla frosting
1/2 cup chocolate chips
1/2 tsp. peppermint extract
6 drops of green food coloring
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Line an 8 x 8 pan with parchment paper and grease with cooking spray.
- Prepare brownie batter according to package instructions and pour into prepared pan. Top brownie batter with an even layer of chocolate mint candies.
- Bake until a toothpick inserted into middle of a brownie comes out with only a few moist crumbs, about 40 minutes. Let cool.
- Add frosting to a large bowl. Add in green food coloring and peppermint extract, then fold in the chocolate chips.
- When brownies are completely cool, spread the frosting.
- Cut into squares and garnish with chopped mint chocolate candies. Enjoy!
—
