(WSVN) - If you’re looking for a sweet treat that’ll refresh your Easter gathering, look no further. 7’s Belkys Nerey has you covered as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Dish: Minty Chocolate Chip Brownies

Ingredients:

1 box brownies mix, plus ingredients or you can use your favorite brownie recipe

1 box chocolate mint candies, plus more for garnish

1 tub vanilla frosting

1/2 cup chocolate chips

1/2 tsp. peppermint extract

6 drops of green food coloring

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Line an 8 x 8 pan with parchment paper and grease with cooking spray.

Prepare brownie batter according to package instructions and pour into prepared pan. Top brownie batter with an even layer of chocolate mint candies.

Bake until a toothpick inserted into middle of a brownie comes out with only a few moist crumbs, about 40 minutes. Let cool.

Add frosting to a large bowl. Add in green food coloring and peppermint extract, then fold in the chocolate chips.

When brownies are completely cool, spread the frosting.

Cut into squares and garnish with chopped mint chocolate candies. Enjoy!

