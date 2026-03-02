MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami native and “Saturday Night Live” cast member Marcello Hernández gave a special shoutout to his former high school teacher.

Hernández played a teacher giving a math quiz during a segment of the NBC show. That teacher was based off his own 10th grade teacher at Belen Jesuit in Miami.

Belen Jesuit posted a photo of Hernández and teacher Angie Fernandez in New York, adding the comedian invited her to see the skit in person.

Hernández, who graduated in 2015, promised Fernandez it would be “worth the trip.”

Fernandez said she went with her son and is truly grateful and humbled.

