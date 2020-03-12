Miami-Dade suspends operations at Youth Fair, MIA 5K run, Miami Open and major events at AAA

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has announced the cancellation of mass gatherings at major events in the county.

In a press release, Gimenez said the county Youth Fair, Miami Open tennis tournament, the MIA 5K Run and all major events at the AmericanAirlines Arena would suspend their operations.

“As we move forward together during this time, we will continue to monitor what the World Health Organization has determined is a global pandemic,” the release read.

Gimenez said he will decide the fate of future indoor events planned for more than 250 people based on federal and state health officials’ guidance.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.