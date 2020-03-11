Florida Department of Health confirms 1st case of coronavirus in Miami-Dade, 7th Broward case

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health announced the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Miami-Dade County and confirmed the seventh case of the virus in Broward County.

Health officials announced the new positive cases early Thursday morning.

This is the first confirmed case in Miami-Dade County. We have very little information. He is isolated and officials say this is a travel related case. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 12, 2020

After returning on a flight from Washington, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said the 56-year-old man diagnosed with COVID-19 is at home and not in a hospital. The mayor was in the nation’s capital meeting with federal officials and executives from the cruise industry.

“We have the first confirmed case in Miami-Dade County, a 56-year-old that’s travel-related,” Gimenez said. “That individual is at home, which, to me, appears to be a good sign.”

Gimenez said he figures to learn more about the patient overnight and into Thursday.

Also on Wednesday, Gimenez declared a state of emergency in Miami-Dade County that is expected to go into effect on Thursday. A state of emergency is typically declared to help free up resources and funds to help with a crisis.

“I directed my administration and the county attorneys to draw up a declaration of emergency here in Miami-Dade County, which I’m about to sign,” Gimenez said. “It’s going to take effect [Thursday] morning when we file it with the clerk of the courts.”

Mayor Gimenez: travel restrictions from Europe will cause an economic ripple effect in #Miami-Dade County. “Fewer flights, fewer tourists,” less business and sure “economic hit.” @wsvn #coronavirus — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) March 12, 2020

Three new cases were confirmed in Broward County bringing the county’s total to seven.

A 70-year-old man tested positive for the virus and has been isolated. Health officials said he previously attended an Emergency Medical Services conference in Tampa prior to his diagnosis.

A 61-year-old man tested positive and has been isolated. Health officials said it is a travel related case and has connections to Port Everglades.

A third man in Broward County, 65, tested positive and has been isolated. Health officials have not declared whether this case is travel related.

A 57-year-old male in Lee County also tested positive and has been isolated. Health officials have not confirmed if this was a travel related case.

A 63-year-old man from New York who is currently in St. Johns County has also tested positive for the virus. Health officials said the man traveled from New York to attend Daytona Bike Week in Daytona, Florida.

Gimenez added that one of his main focuses for Thursday is to find out how to better protect seniors in Miami-Dade County.

