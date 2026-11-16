MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - With the highly anticipated “Grand Theft Auto VI” set to launch in three days, the Magic City has turned into Vice City.

The video game’s iconic branding has been seen all across Miami, from the nightclubs of Miami Beach to the streets of Brickell.

Rosa Sky Rooftop Bar in Brickell created new cocktail options with a Vice City twist.

“The pineapple with the spiciness is going to blend really well together, and then just to top it off, we have a little handcuff situation, very on brand,” said a bartender at Rosa Sky Rooftop Bar.

The bartender said the drinks perfectly capture the essence of the city as customers enjoy them next to the unmatched Miami skyline.

“I feel like, especially as of late, Brickell is the heart of Miami. All the boats go by here, we have so many different restaurants and bars,” she said.

The theme carries into Wynwood, where walls have been painted pink and blue, and cafes and clubs are bearing the Vice City name.

Panther Coffee, for example, is offering special Vice City blends, trinkets and new drinks.

“It’s definitely on theme with the city. We have the Grassroots Matcha; it has passionfruit, guava, and they come with a collectible stir stick in them,” said a Panther Coffee employee.

Coyo Taco is carrying the beer found in the video game, along with Vice City cups.

They are also serving tacos colored in the Vice City pink.

As everyone gets in on the fun, fans hope to score merchandise and recognize spots from Miami while they play the game.

People can see all of the Vice City landmarks and promotions now, but the game won’t be released until Thursday.

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