MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach commissioners have signed off on a new deal to keep hosting Art Basel through 2031.

The multiyear deal reaffirms the city’s intent to keep the internationally renowned modern and contemporary art fair at the Miami Beach Convention Center. It also includes an optional extension that would add an additional two years to the deal, carrying it through 2033.

Since debuting in 2002, Art Basel has elevated itself as the most influential art fair in the U.S.

City officials touted Art Basel’s impact, calling it a signature event that’s shaped Miami Beach’s cultural identity over two decades.

Last year, Art Basel attracted approximately 80,000 visitors and generated around $570,000 million in economic impact across Miami-Dade.

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