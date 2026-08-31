NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Museum of Art is canceling its planned Met Gala exhibit centered on John Galliano, the museum and fashion designer said in a joint statement Monday.

Galliano was at the pinnacle of the fashion world for years before he made a series of antisemitic and racist comments in 2010 and 2011 that went viral, leading to his conviction in an antisemitism trial in France.

“After much reflection and discussion with The Met and all those involved, I have decided, with great sadness, that it is best for the exhibition not to take place at this time. I remain fully accountable for the pain caused by my words in the past, particularly the hurt I caused to the Jewish and Asian communities, and I remain deeply sorry for it,” Galliano said in the statement.

The museum said plans for a new exhibit powering the 2027 edition of the Met Gala would be announced later.

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