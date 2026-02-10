PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was arrested after he barricaded himself inside of a home in Plantation for hours has been identified as rapper iHeartMemphis.

Video livestreamed on social media shows the suspect as he surrendered to authorities through the garage, early Tuesday morning.

An overturned Tesla was seen against the broken garage door of the residence, located along the 8600 block of Gatehouse Road, off Pine Island Road.

“Don’t kill me, my hand’s up, my hand’s up!” he said as he showed his left hand on camera and kept livestreaming.

“Stay right there, stay right there! Do not move, do not [expletive] move,” an officer is heard saying.

Plantation Police said iHeartMemphis was wanted for making written threats wth intent to kill.

The video goes on to show an officer wearing a gas mask as iHeartMemphis tells officers he is not armed.

“I don’t have nothing,” he said.

The arrest of the 33-year-old rapper, whose real name is Richard Maurice Colbert, brought an 11-hour standoff with police to an end.

7’s Drone Force captured a heavy police presence as SWAT units surrounded the home and forced their way inside through the garage.

No injuries were reported. A dog at the home was relocated safely.

An area resident told 7News such a heavy police presence is unheard of in this neighborhood.

“Our neighborhood? Yeah. we’ve never had anything like this at all, absolutely, and I’ve lived in my house on Lake Dasha Drive for 39 years,” he said.

Others described what they witnessed.

“I hear the cops yelling at him, ‘Come outside! Put your hands up! Drop your gun, we’re just here to help you, we’re not going to hurt you,'” said area resident Rena Goldstein. “It was very scary because I live down the block. I never knew that this could happen in this area.”

IHeartMemphis was transported to an area to be checked out after he was taken into custody.

Later in the day, loved ones arrived to the home as they assessed the damage and tried to clean up the debris left behind.

According to the rapper’s social media, police had been to his home on Monday. A video clip posted to Instagram shows two police officers and two women who appear to be outside the house in some official capacity.

“Get away from my house. I don’t need help, I need water,” iHeartMemphis is heard telling these people in the video.

At one point, he walks toward the group but quickly retreats back home.

“On God. Look at me walk through this (expletive) grass. No, no, I’m fast like lightning,” he is heard saying to the people in the video.

In another video clip posted Monday, he raised a handgun and motioned as if he were pulling the trigger.

The rapper is best known for his 2015 hit “Hit the Quan.” Now he sits in the Broward County Jail on two charges. In addition to the original charge of making written threats with intent to kill, he also faces one count of resisting arrest.

He is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, the mother of his daughter posted on social media that the rapper was going to get the help that he needs.

