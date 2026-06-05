Madonna surprised fans in New York City on June 4 by performing a free concert in Times Square. The music superstar appeared at a building in the famous Big Apple tourist destination to sing some of her hits and new songs from her upcoming album, Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part II, which is scheduled for release on July 3.

The performance by the “Queen of Pop” was streamed via the official YouTube channel of the dating app Grindr. The event celebrated both the start of LGBTQ+ Pride Month and the arrival of her new music.

The concert stream began with a pre-recorded Q&A session with the singer; following this, she took the stage to perform for hundreds of fans.

The concert opened with “I Feel So Free”—the lead single from Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part II—with the artist sporting a pink and silver outfit. She went on to perform songs such as “Bring Your Love” and “Hung Up,” among others.

Madonna’s surprise performance lasted approximately 20 minutes and featured accompaniment by a DJ and a group of dancers.

On July 19, Madonna will headline the halftime show for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final alongside Shakira and BTS.

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