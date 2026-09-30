MIAMI (WSVN) - With just a month to go before Halloween, the countdown is on and if you’re still up in the air about what costume to wear, the famous “La Casa de los Trucos” in Little Havana has you covered.

From scary masks to funny faces, the family owned store is stocked from floor to ceiling, with all of your costume needs.

“Well, we have variety, we have a lot of variety. We have over 15,000 styles of costumes,” said Jorge Torres. “Everything’s driven by pop culture, so everything’s driven by movies and the big movies this year, you have Mario Brothers, the Galaxy movie, you have Michael Jackson, which came out, Michael, you have the Minions, you have Spider-Man.”

With endless costume possibilities, Torres said they’re equipped to help you find the costume that’s right for you.

“You can always have an idea of what you want to do and we have a catalog in the back, a computer, and you can choose from that selection, you can also go on our website and you can choose there,” said Torres.

Once your costume is picked, they have every accessory you can think of from face paint to wigs.

La Casa de Los Trucos is open every day, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“I encourage people to come early, I encourage people to have an idea, give us a call, this is going to be fun and the cool thing about it is if you bring your kids, we have jokes and magic, so you can always entertain the kids while you’re looking or just come for the jokes and magic, we have a lot of stuff that’s fun,” said Torres.

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