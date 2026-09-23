(WSVN) - Singer Lionel Richie returned to the hospital for the third time in three months.

His representative said the 77-year-old underwent a procedure for an irregular heartbeat, known as atrial fibrillation, or Afib.

According to his doctors, Richie is feeling great but will take some time off before going back on tour.

Back in June, Richie abruptly ended the opening night of his concert tour in Minnesota, sparking concerns over his health.

In August, TMZ reported Richie checked himself into a hospital in St. Louis hospital after a concert and spent three days in the intensive care units undergoing tests for cardiac issues.

The next three dates of Richie’s tour with Earth, Wind & Fire have been canceled following his latest hospitalization.

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