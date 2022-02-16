Everyone likes feeling good down under, and lucky for everyone, a lingerie store from Down Under is in South Florida to help you feel good. They’re called Honey Birdette, and honey, their business is your pleasure.

Honey Birdette is one of the sexiest things to come from Australia.

The lingerie and bathing suit company had their first runway show at Miami Swim Week last year.

Eloise Monaghan: “It’s an excitable town. It’s amazing. The vibe is incredible. It’s not stiff. It’s loose, and it’s very much like Honey Birdette.”

Honey Birdette liked SoFlo so much, they decided to make it permanent!

They have stores all over the world, and their first East Coast store is opening at Aventura Mall.

Eloise Monaghan: “It is extremely exciting for us to be launching in Aventura Mall. I look at Miami, and I see a Honey Birdette girl everywhere. It’s very body positive, which I love.”

Coming to town makes sense, ’cause a few years ago, SoFlo sparked the idea of adding swimwear to their collection.

Eloise Monaghan: “Our swimwear is definitely designed and inspired by Miami. The idea of swim came, and we were sitting at the Versace bar and mansion, and you can see the emblems on the swim. They are actually sort of very inspired by the emblems in the mansion.”

When it comes to the looks, Honey Birdette’s cool cutouts, shiny embellishments, and bold colors never go out of style and are perfect everywhere you go.

Eloise Monaghan: “In terms of color, the collection that we’ve had is more primary colors mixed with gold elements, so it’s definitely a beach to bar scenario.”

And the designs are made for women of all shapes and sizes. No need to worry about straps cutting into you!

Eloise Monaghan: “I think you will see a level of fun that is sophisticated with the swim. It is strappy, but it’s more block strappy, so it’s not going to cut into you or any softer parts of the flesh. That’s a really big thing for women.”

Honey Birdette is made for SoFlo women. Thankfully, we can now get it right in our own back yard.

Eloise Monaghan: “We are very excited to be in Miami. Honey Birdette is a show-stopper and was designed to be seen.”

