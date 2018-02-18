Lentil Salad/Belkys

It’s easy and healthy — a great veggie dish for those of you who want to go meatless! That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Lentil Salad
Ingredients:
2 cups lentils
4 oz. crumbled Feta cheese
2 whole avocados, cut up into chunks
1/2 red onion, chopped
1/2 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
1 container cherry tomatoes, halved
1 lime, juice
1/2 cup olive oil
salt and pepper to taste
Method of Preparation:
- Clean, rinse and pre-cook lentils, following package directions. Cook al-dente- not mushy.
- In a large bowl, add cooked lentils, red onion, cilantro, cherry tomatoes, crumbled feta cheese, avocado, lime juice, olive oil and salt and pepper.
- Blend well.
To Plate:
Serve as main course or a side dish!
Serves: 10
