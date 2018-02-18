Lentil Salad/Belkys

It’s easy and healthy — a great veggie dish for those of you who want to go meatless! That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Lentil Salad

Ingredients:

2 cups lentils

4 oz. crumbled Feta cheese

2 whole avocados, cut up into chunks

1/2 red onion, chopped

1/2 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

1 container cherry tomatoes, halved

1 lime, juice

1/2 cup olive oil

salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Clean, rinse and pre-cook lentils, following package directions. Cook al-dente- not mushy.

In a large bowl, add cooked lentils, red onion, cilantro, cherry tomatoes, crumbled feta cheese, avocado, lime juice, olive oil and salt and pepper.

Blend well.

To Plate:

Serve as main course or a side dish!

Serves: 10

