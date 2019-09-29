Lemon Garlic Shrimp/ Belkys

(WSVN) - If you’re feeling like seafood for dinner, we’ve got a quick and easy meal your whole family will love. Let’s get cooking — as we grab a Bite With Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Lemon Garlic Shrimp
Ingredients:
1 lb. raw shrimp, (peeled, de-veined, tails removed)
1 lemon, juice
3 tbs. butter
1 tbs. olive oil
2-3 cloves chopped garlic
1 tsp. red pepper flakes
sea salt to taste
handful of chopped parsley
Parmesan cheese, to taste
Method of Preparation:
- Melt butter in a pan with olive oil.
- Add garlic and sauté a minute or two. When it gets fragrant add the shrimp.
- Sauté for 7-8 minutes on medium high heat. Add lemon juice, salt and red pepper flakes and mix well.
- When the shrimp is pink on both sides, add the chopped parsley and Parmesan cheese. Toss again and serve.
To Plate:
Serve the Lemon Garlic Shrimp by itself or over pasta or rice.
Serves: 4
