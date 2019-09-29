Lemon Garlic Shrimp/ Belkys

(WSVN) - If you’re feeling like seafood for dinner, we’ve got a quick and easy meal your whole family will love. Let’s get cooking — as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Lemon Garlic Shrimp

Ingredients:

1 lb. raw shrimp, (peeled, de-veined, tails removed)

1 lemon, juice

3 tbs. butter

1 tbs. olive oil

2-3 cloves chopped garlic

1 tsp. red pepper flakes

sea salt to taste

handful of chopped parsley

Parmesan cheese, to taste

Method of Preparation:

Melt butter in a pan with olive oil.

Add garlic and sauté a minute or two. When it gets fragrant add the shrimp.

Sauté for 7-8 minutes on medium high heat. Add lemon juice, salt and red pepper flakes and mix well.

When the shrimp is pink on both sides, add the chopped parsley and Parmesan cheese. Toss again and serve.

To Plate:

Serve the Lemon Garlic Shrimp by itself or over pasta or rice.

Serves: 4

