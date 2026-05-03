MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A big win again for Team Mercedes, who have won every race this season, as Kimi Antonelli won Sunday’s race.

Antonelli has won the last three races in China, Japan, and now the Miami Grand Prix.

Formula 1 fans who attended the event share their thoughts with 7News.

“It’s so much fun,” said a female attendee.

“Everything is bigger and better in Miami. It’s just like a whole party,” said a female attendee

Other fans described the joy the event brought.

“But the venue is ridiculous. There’s something to do all the time. The people are incredible, and then it’s racing, so it’s very fun,” said a male attendee

The atmosphere was electric during the Formula One Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

“I think it’s amazing. These guys are such athletes. The crowds have been amazing. Miami. I mean, today’s weather, but it’s been just absolutely gorgeous and hot,” said fan Jack Maloy.

Sunday’s race time was moved up three hours to avoid possible nasty weather.

“I think it was a good move for them to move it up earlier,” said a female attendee.

“Very lucky, but that’s all right. It’s all worth it,” said a male attendee

Although the day was cloudy, there was plenty to enjoy, which brightened the day for many race fans.

“Yeah, these palms up here. Wanted to make them look glistening and gorgeous on this rainy weekend. People really think of artists as like magicians. And to see, like, behind the scenes thing is really, really fun for them. And for us too,” said a female attendee.

The event catered to everyone, from music to caviar ice cream to drinks to fast cars, there was something for everyone.

“I really love combining my love of Formula One with my love of fashion, and I’m always looking for things to kind of customize and make my own. I like to joke that this is my Met Gala,” said Sav Lambert.

“I love it, I enjoy it. I feel like it’s a really fun experience like walking around seeing so many people,” said Sofia Papasakellariou.

The track included 19 turns and 3.36 miles around the track, which is 57 laps, with speeds exceeding 200 miles per hour.

“I just think it’s so surreal how fast they’re going, and it’s like crazy on the turns. It’s just my favorite track,” said Bobby Goldsmith.

Rising star Antonelli gave racing fans a show on Sunday.

“We said on the way here, he’s like, who do you think? So I’m like, it’s Kimi. There’s no doubt. There’s absolutely no doubt,” said a female attendee

The 19-year-old who drives for Mercedes became the 2026 Miami GP winner.

“I think about myself, and I’m like, I could never do this. It’s just crazy to see the drive that some kids have now, and thinking that he’s 19 and doing this is pretty inspiring,” said Izabella Barker.

Crews are started to tear the track apart as the race concluded.

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