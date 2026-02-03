(WSVN) - Two talk shows have run out of conversation.

Sherri Shepherd is saying goodbye to her show “Sherri” after just four seasons.

The former co-host of “The View” attributed the decision to the evolving daytime TV landscape.

Kelly Clarkson is also stepping away from TV after seven seasons.

The music icon, who won the very first “American Idol,” said she is leaving to focus on her children after her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock passed away from melanoma on Aug. 7.

The final seasons for both shows will wrap up this fall.

