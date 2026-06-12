LOS ANGELES (WSVN) — Katy Perry is bringing something new to the FIFA World Cup’s opening ceremony in Los Angeles Friday night.

The pop star, 41, teased a song she said she has never performed live before.

The song is titled “Wonder,” and she will be joined by 10-year-old singer Tius from Norway.

Perry said he originally recorded the song’s verse when he was 5 years old.

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