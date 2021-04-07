Katsu Chicken Sandwich/ Perl, North Miami Beach

(WSVN) - Fried chicken sandwiches are a quick and easy mealtime favorite, but they can sometimes be a little too heavy, but there’s a way to lighten them up and keep them nice and crunchy! Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Isaac Perlman

The Restaurant: Perl, North Miami Beach

The Dish: Katsu Chicken Sandwich

Ingredients:

3oz chicken breast

1 whole egg

1/2 cup AP flour

1/4 cup panko

1/4 cup seasoned bread crumbs

1 slice swiss cheese

1 hoagie roll (preferably challah)

Ingredients for Cornichon Remoulade:

4 tbsp good quality mayo

1tsp dijon

1tsp dijon grain

1/2 tsp capers

1 tsp cornichons

1/2 tsp chives

1/2 tsp curly parsley

1/2 tsp lemon juice

1/2 tsp lemon zest

Ingredients for Cabbage Slaw:

1/2 cup green cabbage

2 tbsp green scallions

2 tbsp kimchee base

2 tbsp good quality mayo

2 tbsp rice vinegar

Method of Preparation:

Pound chicken breast thinly and bread with flour, eggs and then breadcrumbs.

Deep fry in 350F hot oil for 2-3 minutes until golden brown.

Season with salt immediately once fried.

Method of Preparation for Cornichon Remoulade:

Chop all ingredients finely and mix thoroughly in a mixing bowl.

Method of Preparation for Cabbage Slaw:

Shred the cabbage thinly and mix with the rest of the ingredients.

To Plate:

Grill or heat up the bread, then spread remoulade on both sides of roll.

Place chicken, then add 1 slice of room temp Swiss cheese.

Top with cabbage slaw.

Enjoy!

Perl by Chef IP

2420 NE 186th St Suite 100

North Miami Beach, FL 33180

www.perlrestaurant.com

786-654-2854

