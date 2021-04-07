Katsu Chicken Sandwich/ Perl, North Miami Beach

(WSVN) - Fried chicken sandwiches are a quick and easy mealtime favorite, but they can sometimes be a little too heavy, but there’s a way to lighten them up and keep them nice and crunchy! Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Isaac Perlman
The Restaurant: Perl, North Miami Beach
The Dish: Katsu Chicken Sandwich
Ingredients:
3oz chicken breast
1 whole egg
1/2 cup AP flour
1/4 cup panko
1/4 cup seasoned bread crumbs
1 slice swiss cheese
1 hoagie roll (preferably challah)
Ingredients for Cornichon Remoulade:
4 tbsp good quality mayo
1tsp dijon
1tsp dijon grain
1/2 tsp capers
1 tsp cornichons
1/2 tsp chives
1/2 tsp curly parsley
1/2 tsp lemon juice
1/2 tsp lemon zest
Ingredients for Cabbage Slaw:
1/2 cup green cabbage
2 tbsp green scallions
2 tbsp kimchee base
2 tbsp good quality mayo
2 tbsp rice vinegar
Method of Preparation:
- Pound chicken breast thinly and bread with flour, eggs and then breadcrumbs.
- Deep fry in 350F hot oil for 2-3 minutes until golden brown.
- Season with salt immediately once fried.
Method of Preparation for Cornichon Remoulade:
- Chop all ingredients finely and mix thoroughly in a mixing bowl.
Method of Preparation for Cabbage Slaw:
- Shred the cabbage thinly and mix with the rest of the ingredients.
To Plate:
- Grill or heat up the bread, then spread remoulade on both sides of roll.
- Place chicken, then add 1 slice of room temp Swiss cheese.
- Top with cabbage slaw.
- Enjoy!
Perl by Chef IP
2420 NE 186th St Suite 100
North Miami Beach, FL 33180
www.perlrestaurant.com
786-654-2854
