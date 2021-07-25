If you’re in the mood for a snack, we got something you’re gonna love! That’s what’s cooking this morning as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

Corn tortillas, cut into quarters

1 1/2 to 2 cups cooking oil (vegetable or canola oil)

Flaky sea salt to taste

Method of Preparation:

Pour enough oil in a sauté pan so that is between 1/4 to 1/2 inches deep. Heat the oil over

medium-high heat until its temperature reaches 350 degrees. Reduce the heat to medium,

adjusting the heat as needed.

Carefully add tortilla triangles in a single layer to the oil. Fry for a few minutes, occasionally using a spider strainer to stir and dunk the tortillas below the oil until they are lightly golden and crispy.

Use the spider strainer to quickly and carefully transfer the tortilla chips to a baking sheet lined with paper towels.

Spread in an even layer, so that the chips can drain and cool. Sprinkle evenly with a pinch of sea salt.

Repeat the process with the remaining tortilla triangles until all have been fried. Serve with your

favorite dip.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.