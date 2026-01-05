MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami is no stranger to fitness trends, but this latest one is turning up the heat in a whole new way. The new fitness experience is all about heat, healing, and high-tech results.

From infrared workouts to body contouring, at Cosmo Contour you can jump right into your healthy resolutions.

Wanna shed some weight, but don’t have the time for an intense work out?

One Cosmo goer: “I recommend this to everybody. I tell all my friends about this place.”

Then you have to try out Cosmo Contour on Miami Beach.

Marissa Tomasello: “Cosmo Contour is the first wellness infrared studio in the U.S. Started in Los Angeles and expanded to Miami, Florida.”

Located inside of the Carillon Hotel, the family owned business is your one-stop-shop for your body goals.

Marissa Tomasello: “We have different cardio devices. Bikes, treadmills, rowers and then body rollers.”

Each machine comes equipped with infared technology and helps tighten skin, tone muscles and more.

Marissa Tomasello: “The best way to explain our machines is like walking in a infrared sauna. You’re enclosed in a capsule where you are walking or peddling, so you’re getting the benefits of the calorie burn, the lymphatic drainage, the recovery from it, the healing components that it has.”

Gone are the days of working out for hours and seeing minor results.

Marissa Tomasello: “Everything is set for 30 minutes. So, you’ll go on to one of the cardio pieces for 30 mins, and then you’ll go onto an infrared body roller for another 30 minutes. So, you’re getting to bio-hack your body in half the time.”

An hour session is going to run you 100 bucks, but you are getting more than just access to the studio.

“You can spend the day the Carillion. Have a wellness day, get the amenities, beach, pool, spa, all of it.”

Another avid Cosmo goer: “I do this three times a week. You know it’s a good combination of doing Pilates and also cardio, and I also do strength training. So, I fit it in three times a week.”

