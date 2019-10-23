Hawaiian Fried Rice/ Esotico Miami

(WSVN) - Create some tropical vibes in your kitchen without having to fly all the way to Hawaii. That’s what’s cooking tonight, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Roberto “Chef Koa” Dubois

The Restaurant: Esotico Miami

The Dish: Hawaiian Fried Rice

Ingredients:

6 oz. red onion

6 oz. sweet mini pepper

6 oz. pineapple in small cubes

10 oz. shrimp

5 oz. crab meat

2 tbsp. curry powder

3 oz. vegetable oil

3 cups coconut rice

Half pineapple for serving

Coconut rice

2 cup jasmine rice

1 cup water

1 cup coconut milk

Method of Preparation:

In a pan add the vegetable oil, let it warm before adding red onion, sweet mini pepper, pineapple and shrimp. Stir until mixture is cooked, then add curry powder and precooked jasmine rice. Once rice is fully incorporated, add crab and salt to taste.

Preparing rice:

Boil rice as normal with water coconut milk.

Cook low fire for about 25 min.

To Plate:

Scoop rice into half pineapple.

Esotico Miami

1600 NE 1st Ave., Suite 102

Miami, FL 33132

(305) 800-8454

www.esoticomiami.com

