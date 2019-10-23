Hawaiian Fried Rice/ Esotico Miami

(WSVN) - Create some tropical vibes in your kitchen without having to fly all the way to Hawaii. That’s what’s cooking tonight, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Roberto “Chef Koa” Dubois
The Restaurant: Esotico Miami
The Dish: Hawaiian Fried Rice
Ingredients:
6 oz. red onion
6 oz. sweet mini pepper
6 oz. pineapple in small cubes
10 oz. shrimp
5 oz. crab meat
2 tbsp. curry powder
3 oz. vegetable oil
3 cups coconut rice
Half pineapple for serving
Coconut rice
2 cup jasmine rice
1 cup water
1 cup coconut milk
Method of Preparation:
In a pan add the vegetable oil, let it warm before adding red onion, sweet mini pepper, pineapple and shrimp. Stir until mixture is cooked, then add curry powder and precooked jasmine rice. Once rice is fully incorporated, add crab and salt to taste.
Preparing rice:
Boil rice as normal with water coconut milk.
Cook low fire for about 25 min.
To Plate:
Scoop rice into half pineapple.
Esotico Miami
1600 NE 1st Ave., Suite 102
Miami, FL 33132
(305) 800-8454
www.esoticomiami.com
