Ham & Pineapple Sliders/Belkys

(WSVN) - Looking for the perfect snack for your next game day get-together? We’ve got you covered with these ham and pineapple sliders.

That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Ham & Pineapple Sliders

Courtesy: thereciperebel.com

Ingredients:

1 package Hawaiian rolls

6 large slices of mozzarella cheese

6-8 large slices of ham

8-10 pineapple rings, drained

3 tbs. melted butter

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. dried parsley

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Slice the rolls in half by separating the top and bottom while leaving the rolls connected. Place the bottom half of the rolls in an 8 by 11 baking dish.

Top the bottom half of the rolls them layering them with ham slices, pineapple rings and cheese slices. Next, put the top half of the rolls on top of the layers.

Combine melted butter, garlic and parsley, and brush evenly over the tops of the rolls to coat.

Bake for 15 minutes or until the tops are golden brown and the cheese is melted.

To Plate:

Slice into individual sliders and serve warm.

Serves: 6-12

