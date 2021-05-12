Gnocchi with Pesto Sauce/ Osteria Morini, Miami Beach

(WSVN) - Playing with your food can create a fun experience for the whole family and help you create a classic Italian meal! That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Cesar Ramos
The Restaurant: Osteria Morini, Miami Beach
The Dish: Gnocchi with Pesto Sauce
Ingredients for the pesto:
2 cups fresh black kale
2 cups basil leaves
½ cup olive oil
1 garlic clove
1 bunch of fresh basil
1 cup grated parmesan cheese
a few ice cubes
Ingredients for the gnocchi:
1 cup parmesan cheese
2 cups double zero flour
1 cup ricotta
2 egg yolks
½ tsp pepper
⅓ tsp nutmeg
Method of Preparation for the pesto:
- Blend all the ingredients except Parmesan in a food processor.
- The mixture should still be a bit chunky.
- At the end, add Parmesan and blend for additional 30 seconds.
Method of Preparation for the gnocchi:
- Spread flour onto surface.
- Make a well in the center of flour, and add ricotta, egg yolks, Parmesan, pepper and nutmeg.
- Knead dough until smooth and well incorporated.
- Divide dough into small balls and roll out into ½ inch diameter ropes.
- Cut rope into ½ in long pieces.
Cooking Instructions:
- Bring salted water to a boil and drop in gnocchi.
- Cook for about 2 minutes. When they start floating, cook for an additional 30 more seconds.
- In a saute pan, sauté a tsp of chili flake and garlic in olive oil for 1 minute.
- Add a splash of white wine if you have on hand and cook for another minute (move pan off heat before pouring, then put pan back on the burner).
- Add pasta to pan and 2 tablespoons of pesto.
- Stir until sauce is creamy. Reserve a bit of the pasta water to thin out the sauce if needed.
To Plate:
- Transfer to plate and garnish with parmigiana cheese.
Osteria Morini
1750 Alton Road
Miami Beach, FL 33139
www.osteriamorini.com
305-918-1037
