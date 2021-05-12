Gnocchi with Pesto Sauce/ Osteria Morini, Miami Beach

(WSVN) - Playing with your food can create a fun experience for the whole family and help you create a classic Italian meal! That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Cesar Ramos

The Restaurant: Osteria Morini, Miami Beach

The Dish: Gnocchi with Pesto Sauce

Ingredients for the pesto:

2 cups fresh black kale

2 cups basil leaves

½ cup olive oil

1 garlic clove

1 bunch of fresh basil

1 cup grated parmesan cheese

a few ice cubes

Ingredients for the gnocchi:

1 cup parmesan cheese

2 cups double zero flour

1 cup ricotta

2 egg yolks

½ tsp pepper

⅓ tsp nutmeg

Method of Preparation for the pesto:

Blend all the ingredients except Parmesan in a food processor.

The mixture should still be a bit chunky.

At the end, add Parmesan and blend for additional 30 seconds.

Method of Preparation for the gnocchi:

Spread flour onto surface.

Make a well in the center of flour, and add ricotta, egg yolks, Parmesan, pepper and nutmeg.

Knead dough until smooth and well incorporated.

Divide dough into small balls and roll out into ½ inch diameter ropes.

Cut rope into ½ in long pieces.

Cooking Instructions:

Bring salted water to a boil and drop in gnocchi.

Cook for about 2 minutes. When they start floating, cook for an additional 30 more seconds.

In a saute pan, sauté a tsp of chili flake and garlic in olive oil for 1 minute.

Add a splash of white wine if you have on hand and cook for another minute (move pan off heat before pouring, then put pan back on the burner).

Add pasta to pan and 2 tablespoons of pesto.

Stir until sauce is creamy. Reserve a bit of the pasta water to thin out the sauce if needed.

To Plate:

Transfer to plate and garnish with parmigiana cheese.

Osteria Morini

1750 Alton Road

Miami Beach, FL 33139

www.osteriamorini.com

305-918-1037

