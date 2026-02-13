COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a big lineup in in the Magic City this holiday weekend, offering family-friendly fun, regardless of whether you’re seeking fine art or fine yachts,

Many South Florida residents and visitors are expected to head out to the Miami International Boat Show and the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, and everyone will be celebrating on Presidents’ Day just around the corner on Monday.

A sunny and windy Friday with temperatures on a warming trend is setting the stage for the weekend’s events, which offer something for all demographics.

From art to boats, attendees are looking forward to some good old-fashioned fun.

The Coconut Grove Arts Festival returns for its 62nd year from Saturday to Monday.

“It’s a legacy, and it’s a blast,” said a woman.

Whether attendees are looking for art to hang up in their home or just want to appreciate good work, there will be more than 200 artists showing off their creations this weekend.

For those looking for ocean action, the Miami International Boat Show is diving into the fun on its 85th year.

“What else would you do in Florida with all this water and all this sun?” said Bob Burke, Brand Manager at MarineMax.

The event is set to feature thousands of boats, from kayaks to luxury yachts, as well as the latest marine products.

Organizers said it’s set to draw around 100,000 visitors to Miami and Miami Beach from now until Sunday.

“We have boats that start around $600,000 and go up to about $6 million, $7 million, depending on specification and size, so there’s something for everyone,” said Burke.

For tickets, those going to the boat show must buy them in advance. That won’t be an issue at the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, where attendees can actually buy their physical tickets at the box office.

