COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - Coconut Grove became a feast for the eyes this Presidents’ Day weekend as an annual art festival turned the streets into a vibrant outdoor gallery.

From Miami-inspired works to bold sculptures, artists from across the country put their creativity on display at the 61st Coconut Grove Arts Festival.

The annual event runs through Monday, giving visitors plenty of time to explore. For more information, click here.

