FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Many people attended Fort Lauderdale to enjoy a beach spectacular this weekend.

The Air Dot Show returned to Fort Lauderdale Beach to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday.

The show featured a streamlined lineup of elite aerial military performers.

The beach offered free public viewing for all attendees. Paid VIP amenities were also provided with narration.

If you missed it today, you can also enjoy the Air Dot Show on Sunday morning.

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