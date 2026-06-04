(WSVN) - High gas prices led a Florida sculptor to create a sweet ride.

Andrew Glubbey converted his moped into a pear-shaped vehicle.

Glubbey, who hails from Merritt Island, said he was tired of breaking the bank to put gas in his car, so he decided to drive his moped instead.

However, the regular scooter was too boring for a sculptor, so he used his skills to give the scooter a pear design.

The artist is riding it across the country this summer.

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