Between running around to buy gifts, fun holiday parties, and all the yummy food you can eat, getting your workout in may not be on the top of your priority list this season.

But thanks to one SoFlo athlesiure brand, that’s about to change. They’re inspiring you with fashion that will make your fitness during these festive months, fashionably fun.

You don’t need to set an extreme fitness goal to hit the gym, all you really need is some workout gear from Certified Lifters Brand.

So we checked em’ out at Rule Fitness.

Mario Morales: “So Certified Lifters is an active wear brand that we created to help empower individuals to make sure they feel comfortable and just be motivated to come to the gym. During the holidays, people can get busy with their families, vacations but you should always have you health as your number one priority at all times.”

Don’t let the name fool you. You don’t need to lift anything to rock these clothes.

Mario Morales: “You don’t have to be the strongest or the biggest person to be a certified lifter, as long as you are at the gym putting in work and getting better and just being part of the community helping one another, that’s what being a certified lifter is.”

They have comfy gear for both men and women.

Mario Morales: “We offer pump covers, we offer compression shorts, we offer crop tops, we have styles that fit everybody.”

A pump cover is a big T-shirt meant to hide your body before you workout.

Mario Morales: “For the men we have mesh shorts, they’re double layered, they’re stitched. For the women we have nice comfortable clothes as well, silk leggings, non-see through, which is super important and they have the flexibility to squat, lunge, do whatever they want in them.”

Besides hitting the gym…

Mario Morales: “We designed it as a lifestyle brand as well so you can basically wear it where ever you want.”

Getting in shape is more than just looking good, it’s about feeling good too.

Mario Morales: “It’s important for people to feel confident and comfortable when they’re going to workout, so just that feeling when you look at yourself in the mirror, it’s going to motivate you to do a little bit more and be in the gym a little bit longer and just get better overall.”

