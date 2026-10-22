KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fantasy Fest Pet Masquerade in Key West put costumed people and pets in the spotlight for its 25th year.

This year’s theme was musical icons and iconic musicals.

Duos teamed up on stage and perform jazz and rock-and roll numbers.

The winners pulled off a performance from the 1979 musical “All That Jazz.”

Proceeds from the event goes toward the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm.

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