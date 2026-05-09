WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fans are getting a glimpse of a coveted trophy as we’re under a month away from the FIFA World Cup tournament beginning in South Florida.

Very long lines can be seen for people waiting to get a front-row view of the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Some of the games will be hosted in Miami Gardens at Hard Rock Stadium.

“Excited for the World Cup from Colombia, but supporting Spain as well. We’re excited. It’s amazing to have the World Cup here in the States,” said an attendee.

“Yeah, absolutely. Go USA,” said an attendee.

The trophy will be at Pitbull Stadium at Florida International University for the weekend.

“They have the trophy right in the middle,” said an attendee.

Attendees described how they felt witnessing the trophy.

“We’re here for the World Cup, and we’re just really excited to see it,” said an attendee.

“Man, it’s a dream come true. We come to visit the FIFA World Cup over here,” said an attendee.

The FIFA and Coca-Cola event is immersive with a fan zone experience, designed to celebrate why FIFA is unique.

“Witnessing the original FIFA trophy tour that we have brought to you and only Coca-Cola can bring to you,” said Meena Sin, Vice President of Marketing of Coca-Cola.

Fans at the event expressed their experience at the event.

“It was a wonderful experience going through the history of FIFA, and to see the trophy, it was absolutely beautiful,” said an attendee.

“Dreams come true when you’re a kid, you dream with this thing,” said an attendee.

Dreams also came true for kids from three South Florida elementary schools that are part of Achieve Miami.

“We are looking forward to playing soccer, having fun with my friends, and having a good time,” said an elementary school kid.

“With social skills for shy kids, and they have big buddies who help them throughout the day, who help them be open, and I just like that,” said an elementary school kid.

Founder of Achieve, Leslie Miller Saiontz, spoke to 7News.

“Coming together in commonality to celebrate soccer. Literacy, community, and everything wonderful that’s happening in our Miami,” said Saiontz.

FIFA fans can experience the event until Sunday at 8 p.m.

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