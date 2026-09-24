Here’s The Associated Press’ guide for the movies heading to theaters and the home through Thanksgiving.

SEPTEMBER MOVIE RELEASES

Sept. 4

“By Any Means” (Paramount, in theaters): Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Mark Wahlberg star in Elegance Bratton’s 1960s-set crime thriller based on a true story.

“Mayday” (Apple TV, streaming): A Cold War buddy comedy about a pilot (Ryan Reynolds) shot down in Soviet territory who’s rescued by a former KGB man (Kenneth Branagh).

“Onslaught” (A24, in theaters): Adam Wingard directs this thriller about an Army sniper ( Adria Arjona ) protecting her daughter from a rogue squad of genetically engineered super soldiers.

“Tom & Jerry: Forbidden Compass” (Viva Kids, in theaters): The cat and mouse duo travel through time.

“Barbara Forever” (Strang Releasing, in theaters): A biopic documentary on the pioneering lesbian avant-garde filmmaker Barbara Hammer.

Sept. 9

“Hope” (Neon, in theaters): Acclaimed South Korean filmmaker Na Hong-jin returns with a sprawling sci-fi film that pairs Korean stars (Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, and Jung Ho-yeon) with Hollywood ones (Taylor Russell, Alicia Vikander, Michael Fassbender).

“Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again?” (Netflix, streaming): The three couples of writer-director Tyler Perry’s 2007 film “Why Did I Get Married?” reunite in this sequel.

Sept. 11

“Don’t Look Back in Anger” (Walt Disney Co., in theaters): A backstage documentary on the comeback tour of the British rock band Oasis.

“The Uprising” (Focus Features, in theaters): Director Paul Greengrass’ latest stars Andrew Garfield as a 14th-century farmer who becomes an unlikely leader of a rebellion against King Richard II.

“Runner” (Angel Studios, in theaters): A thriller about a medical courier transporting a liver across Australia while under attack from a ruthless cartel. With Alan Ritchson and Owen Wilson.

“Practical Magic 2” (Warner Bros., in theaters): Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman and Dianne Wiest return in this sequel to the 1998 original about a family of witches.

Sept. 17

“Knife: The Attempted Murder of Salman Rushdie” (Abramorama, in theaters): Alex Gibney’s documentary portrait of author Salman Rushdie in the aftermath of the 2022 knife attack.

Sept. 18

“Resident Evil” (Sony Pictures, in theaters): Zach Cregger (“Barbarian,” “Weapons”) directs this latest adaptation of the horror video game, starring Austin Abrams.

“Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom” (Gkids, in theaters): The third feature in the “Shaun the Sheep” series is set around Halloween and Shaun turning into a mad scientist.

“The Weight” (Vertical, in theaters): A 1930s-set thriller about a band of prisoners (led by Ethan Hawke) tasked with transporting gold through the Oregon wilderness. With Russell Crowe.

“Bad Apples” (Republic Pictures, in theaters): Saoirse Ronan stars as a U.K. schoolteacher who goes to extremes to deal with a misbehaving student.

“The History of Concrete” (Magnolia Pictures, in theaters): New York documentarian John Wilson takes a wry look at the ubiquity of concrete.

“The Musical” (Blue Harbor Entertainment, in theaters): A frustrated playwright and middle school theater teacher discovers that his ex-girlfriend has started dating his nemesis. With Will Brill, Gillian Jacobs and Rob Lowe.

“Tiny Fugitives” (Inaugural Entertainment): Johnny Knoxville stars as a camp counselor for a pack of rebellious 12-year-olds determined to remain at summer camp forever.

“Best of the Best” (Netflix, streaming): Two childhood best friends (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Priyanka Kedia) join UCLA’s competitive Bollywood-fusion dance team.

Sept. 23

“The Love Hypothesis” (Prime Video, streaming): A romantic comedy starring Lili Reinhart as a PhD candidate who, to prove she’s moved on to her crush, fakes a romance with an intimidating professor.

Sept. 25

“Primetime” (A24, in theaters): In 2006, “To Catch a Predator” host Chris Hansen (Robert Pattinson) sets out to make television history. Directed by Lance Oppenheim.

“Charlie Harper” (Row K, in theaters): Emilia Jones and Nick Robinson star as a couple in this romance.

“Forgotten Island” (Universal Pictures, in theaters): A DreamWorks Animation feature about two best friends who stumble on a mysterious portal.

“Ha-Chan, Shake Your Booty!” (Sony Pictures Classics, in theaters): Haru (Rinko Kikuchi) is active in the Tokyo ballroom dance scene. After a tragedy, she develops an infatuation with a new instructor.

“Heart of the Beast” (Paramount Pictures, in theaters): A survival thriller from director David Ayer (“Fury,” “The Beekeeper”) about a former Army Special Forces soldier (Brad Pitt) and his retired combat dog whose plane crashes in the Alaskan wilderness.

“The Stunt Driver” (Independent Film Company, in theaters): A based-on-a-true-story film about Canada’s Ken Carter (Jay Baruchel), a world champion stunt driver plotting a mile-long jump across the St. Lawrence River.

“The Incomer” (Sumerian Pictures, in theaters): A modern folk tale set on a Scottish isle, where siblings Isla and Sandy (Gayle Rankin, Grant O’Rourke) are to be relocated by a local government official (Domhnall Gleeson).

“Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother” (Amazon MGM, in theaters): Mahershala Ali stars as a devout hitman on a journey across Houston to protect his children following the death of his wife.

“Unabomber” (Netflix, streaming): Jacob Tremblay plays Ted Kaczynski in this drama about the Harvard prodigy’s transformation into the Unabomber. With Russell Crowe.

OCTOBER MOVIE RELEASES

Oct. 2

“Digger” (Warner Bros., in theaters): Alejandro G. Iñárritu directs Tom Cruise as Digger Rockwell, the most powerful man in the world who’s out to prove he can save humanity after a disaster he’s unleashed.

“Verity” (Amazon MGM, in theaters): A psychological thriller adapted from Colleen Hoover’s novel, starring Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett.

“The Last First: Winter K2” (Apple TV, streaming): Amir Bar-Lev’s documentary on the deadly 2021 winter expedition to summit K2.

“Beware Boiúna” (Lionsgate, in theaters): In the Amazon, a medical mission spirals into a fight for survival when Boiúna, a colossal ancient predator, awakens.

“Atonement” (Kino Lorber, in theaters): Reed Van Dyk directs this based-on-a-true-story drama about a troubled Marine seeking reconciliation with the survivors of a family affected by a 2003 raid in Iraq. Starring Boyd Holbrook, Hiam Abbass and Kenneth Branagh.

“Rolling Loud the Movie” (Ketchup Entertainment, in theaters): A by-the-book dad (Owen Wilson) makes an ill-advised decision to sneak his 13-year-old son (Christian Convery) into a hip hop festival headlined by Travis Scott.

Oct. 7

“Love of Your Life” (Amazon MGM, in theaters): Rachel Morrison directs this heartbreaking drama starring Margaret Qualley as a Boston nurse who falls for a guy (Gabriel Basso) and they marry. But tragedy intrudes.

Oct. 9

“The Social Reckoning” (Sony, in theaters): Aaron Sorkin writes and directs a follow-up to 2010’s “The Social Network,” with Jeremy Strong as Mark Zuckerberg. Mikey Madison stars as Frances Haugen, the young Facebook engineer who blew the whistle on the social network’s algorithms.

“Misty Green” (A24, in theaters): Years after her Hollywood breakthrough, a talented actor (Rosalind Eleazar) whose career has stalled fights for her second act. Written and directed by Chris Rock.

“Animals” (Netflix, in theaters and streaming): Ben Affleck directs and stars in this drama about a Los Angeles mayoral candidate whose son is kidnapped.

“Other Mommy” (Universal, in theaters): Jessica Chastain plays dual roles as the mother of an 8-year-old girl and “Other Mommy,” a threatening presence that emerges out of her closet.

“Big Girls Don’t Cry” (Blue Fox Entertainment, in theaters): A coming-of-age drama by filmmaker Paloma Schneideman about a 14-year-old during a transformative summer.

“Fjord” (Neon, in theaters): Romanian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu’s social drama, the Palme d’Or winner at the Cannes Film Festival, stars Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve as the parents of a family who have moved from Romania to Norway and soon find their religious lifestyle chafes against the progressive community.

“Matchbox: The Movie” (Apple TV, streaming): An action-adventure film based on the Mattel miniature car toys, led by John Cena.

“Tenzing” (Apple TV, in theaters): A tale about Tenzing Norgay (Genden Phuntsok), the mountain climber and head Sherpa who, with Edmund Hillary (Tom Hiddleston), became the first to summit Mount Everest.

“Angel and the Badman” (Angel Studios, in theaters): A remake of the 1947 John Wayne Western starring Zachary Levi, Tommy Lee Jones and Neal McDonough.

Oct. 12

“Free Leonard Peltier” (Netflix, streaming): Documentarians Jesse Short Bull and David France revisit the American Indian Movement of the 1970s and the arrest of Leonard Peltier after a shootout on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

Oct. 16

“Sense and Sensibility” (Focus Features, in theaters): The latest Jane Austen adaptation, from director Georgia Oakley and featuring a cast including Daisy Edgar-Jones, Esmé Creed-Miles and George MacKay.

“Street Fighter” (Paramount Pictures, in theaters): A 1990s-set adaptation of the video game, directed by Kitao Sakurai and featuring a cast led by Andrew Koji and Noah Centineo.

“Whalefall” (20th Century Studios, in theaters): A survival thriller about a scuba diver (Austin Abrams) who’s swallowed whole by a sperm whale.

“La Bola Negra” (Netflix, in theaters): Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo’s film is set in 1932, 1937 and 2017, telling the interconnected story of three gay men through Spanish history.

“Once Upon a Time in Harlem” (Neon, in theaters): David Greaves, son of the filmmaker William Greaves, completes the documentary his father shot in 1972 when he convened luminaries of the Harlem Renaissance at Duke Ellington’s townhouse.

“Musk” (Bleecker Street, in theaters): Alex Gibney’s four-hour documentary on Elon Musk.

Oct. 21

“One in a Million” (PBS, streaming): Over the course of a decade, Itab Azzam and Jack MacInnes follow Israa, who is 11 when filming begins, and her family in Syria as they prepare to cross the Aegean Sea to reach Europe.

Oct. 23

“Wildwood” (Fathom, in theaters): A sprawling stop-motion animated film from Laika, adapted from the book by Colin Meloy, is about a girl whose baby brother is kidnapped by crows and flown into a magical forest.

“Ali G: Who Iz I?” (Amazon MGM, in theaters): Sacha Baron Cohen returns as one of his original characters in a new feature film. Baron Cohen also directed.

“Klara and the Sun” (Sony Pictures, in theaters): Taika Waititi’s adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel is about a brokenhearted family who is helped by Klara, an Artificial Friend. With Amy Adams, Natasha Lyonne and Jenna Ortega.

“Clayface” (Warner Bros., in theaters): The latest DC Studios release is a horror thriller about an up-and-coming actor whose face is disfigured by a gangster. Tom Rhys Harries stars as Matt Hagen/Clayface.

“Fatherland” (Mubi, in theaters): Polish filmmaker Paweł Pawlikowski (“Ida,” “Cold War”) directs this postwar drama about German writer Thomas Mann (Hanns Zischler) and his daughter (Sandra Hüller) crossing between Soviet- and American-controlled Germany.

“The Only Living Pickpocket in New York” (Sony Pictures Classics, in theaters): John Turturro stars as Harry, an old-school New York hustler whose pickpocket ways are growing obsolete in a digital world.

“Possible Love” (Netflix, in theaters; streams Nov. 6): Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-dong follows up his acclaimed 2018 film “Burning” with this drama about four strangers whose paths cross by chance.

“A Talent for Murder” (Bleecker Street and LD Entertainment, in theaters): Helen Mirren plays the thriller writer Patricia Highsmith in Anton Corbijn’s film about a young man (Alden Ehrenreich) trying to convince her to write another Tom Ripley novel.

“Wicker” (Black Bear, in theaters): Olivia Colman stars as a fisherwoman in a small village who commissions the local basket maker (Peter Dinklage) to weave her a husband. The result (played by Alexander Skarsgård) turns out surprisingly well.

Oct. 30

“The Mosquito Bowl” (Netflix, in theaters): Peter Berg directs this adaptation of Buzz Bissinger’s bestseller about four college football stars who enlist in the Marines after the attack on Pearl Harbor. With Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson and Tom Francis.

“The Mongoose” (Samuel Goldwyn Films, in theaters): Liam Neeson stars as a war hero on a getaway mission in this car chase movie.

“Gentle Monster” (Netflix, in theaters): Filmmaker Marie Kreutzer’s film is about a woman (Léa Seydoux) whose life unravels after her husband is arrested for possessing child sexual abuse material.

“Queen at Sea” (Greenwich Entertainment, in theaters): In Lance Hammer’s film, Juliette Binoche plays a woman whose mother has dementia. After an incident, her stepfather is arrested.

“Stiletto” (The Horror Section, in theaters): In this Eli Roth-produced horror film, a serial killer stalks exotic dancers.

“Everest: The Other Side” (National Geographic, in theaters): Filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin (“Free Solo”) pursue their dream to climb and ski the North Face of Everest.

NOVEMBER MOVIE RELEASES

Nov. 6

“Club Kid” (A24, in theaters): Jordan Firstman writes, directs and stars in this comedy about a hard-partying New York club promoter who finds out he has a 10-year-old son (Reggie Absolom).

“Wild Horse Nine” (Searchlight, in theaters): Writer-director Martin McDonagh’s latest is a 1970s dark comedy about two CIA agents (John Malkovich, Sam Rockwell) on a mission on Easter Island.

“Godzilla Minus Zero” (GKids, in theaters): Director Takashi Yamazaki follows up 2023’s Oscar-winning “Godzilla Minus One” with a sequel set in the aftermath of World War II.

“Being Heumann” (Apple, in theaters): “CODA” filmmaker Siân Heder’s biographical drama is about disability rights activist Judy Heumann, played by Ruth Madeley.

“Ramayana” (Sony, in theaters): An Indian action epic inspired by the Hindu legend of Rama.

“The Cat in the Hat” (Warner Bros., in theaters): The latest animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ beloved children’s book features Bill Hader as the voice of the Cat.

“Drummer Boy” (Angel Studios, in theaters): A historical action musical about two brothers on opposite sides of the American Revolution.

“Archangel” (Sony, in theaters): A former Special Forces soldier living off the grid protects his Wyoming neighbors from an encroaching asset management company.

“Soul Patrol” (Kino Lorber, in theaters): J.M. Harper’s documentary is about the Vietnam War’s first Black special ops team.

“Mouse” (Independent Film Company, in theaters): Kelly O’Sullivan and Alex Thompson’s coming-of-age drama stars Katherine Mallen Kupferer and Chloe Coleman as two best pals whose friendship is upended over summer. With Sophie Okonedo.

Nov. 13

“Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol” (Paramount Pictures, in theaters): A new Charles Dickens adaptation, starring Johnny Depp as Scrooge and directed by horror filmmaker Ti West.

“How to Rob a Bank” (Amazon MGM, in theaters): A crime thriller from filmmaker David Leitch about a crew of bank robbers who document their heists with social media. Starring Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz and Christian Slater.

“Victorian Psycho” (Bleecker Street, in theaters): Maika Monroe stars as an eccentric governess for a wealthy family in Victorian times.

“I Play Rocky” (Amazon MGM, in theaters): Anthony Ippolito stars as a young Sylvester Stallone in this film about the making of 1976’s “Rocky,” from director Peter Farrelly.

“Paper Tiger” (Neon, in theaters): James Gray’s Queens-set drama stars Adam Driver and Miles Teller as brothers who get in over their heads in a scheme involving the Gowanus Canal and the Russian mafia.

“Heartland” (Netflix, streaming): A former country megastar (Jessica Chastain) comes out of seclusion to investigate the disappearance of her missing niece in Nashville.

Nov. 18

“Madden” (Prime Video, streaming): Filmmaker David O. Russell dramatizes the life of football legend John Madden, with Nicolas Cage as Madden and Christian Bale as Al Davis.

Nov. 20

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” (Lionsgate, in theaters): A sequel to 2023’s prequel, “The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,” the latest “Hunger Games” chapter continues the adventures of Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada). With Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close and others.

“Josephine” (Sumerian Pictures, in theaters): Filmmaker Beth de Araújo’s intense drama is told largely from the perspective of 8-year-old Josephine (Mason Reeves), who witnesses a sexual assault in a park. With Channing Tatum and Gemma Chan as her parents.

“Minotaur” (Mubi, in theaters): Russian filmmaker Andrey Zvyagintsev’s latest is about a Russian businessman who discovers his wife is cheating on him. At the same time, he’s tasked with conscripting workers into the Russian army for the invasion of Ukraine.

“Elsinore” (Focus, in theaters): Andrew Scott stars as Ian Charleson, an actor preparing to play Hamlet at London’s National Theatre while ill with AIDS.

“Steps” (Netflix, streaming): An animated riff on “Cinderella,” about her stepsister, Lilith (Ali Wong), who accidentally transforms her other stepsister, Margot ( Stephanie Hsu ), into a frog. With Amanda Seyfried as Cinderella and Bette Midler as the Fairy Godmother.

Nov. 25

“Focker In-Law” (Universal Pictures, in theaters): Sixteen years after the last movie in the comedy series, the Fockers return with Ariana Grande as the bride-to-be. Starring Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro.

“Hexed” (Disney, in theaters): A Disney Animation feature about an unconventional teenage girl (Hailee Steinfeld) who discovers secret magic abilities and other family mysteries with her mother (Rashida Jones).

“All of a Sudden” (Neon, in theaters): Japanese filmmaker Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s sprawling intimate drama is about a relationship between two women (Virginie Efira, Tao Okamoto) in Paris and an elderly care facility trying to implement a caregiving approach called “Humanitude.”

“Hershey” (Angel Studios, in theaters): The origin story of the Hershey Chocolate Company, with Finn Wittrock as Milton S. Hershey and Alexandra Daddario as Catherine Hershey.

“The Further Mis-Adventures Of Cliff Booth” (Netflix, in theaters): David Fincher directs this spinoff from “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood,” scripted by Quentin Tarantino, with Brad Pitt reprising his stuntman role.

“Way of the Warrior Kid” (Apple TV, streaming): A bullied 11-year-old (Jude Hill) learns to find his inner warrior over one summer with the help of his Navy SEAL uncle Jake (Chris Pratt).