Egg Puff Pastry/ Belkys

It's time to rise and shine, and we've got a morning treat that will make your mouth water.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Egg Puff Pastry

Ingredients:

1 sheet puff pastry, thawed

4 eggs

Salt and/or pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Using a pizza cutter, slice the sheet of pastry dough into four even rectangles. Using a pastry cutter or a jar top, cut out a circle in the middle of each rectangle. Place circles and pastry rectangles on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes until pastry is puffed up.

Remove from oven, and crack an egg into each pastry hole. Put back into the oven and bake until the eggs are set and the pastry is golden brown for about 15-20 minutes.

To Plate:

Season and serve with pastry circles and your favorite breakfast side dishes.

Serves: 4

