MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The renowned musician DJ Khaled hosted a back-to-school block party in Miami Beach on Saturday afternoon.

The music icon worked with the We The Best Foundation and the Circle of Brotherhood to host the event at the Snipes Miami Beach store on Colins Avenue.

Students went on a shopping spree with the musician, to prepare for the new school year.

“Being that we work in the community, we understand that a lot of families sometimes is struggling to provide their youth with what they need for back to school, so we’re so grateful for the We The Best foundation to support our youth and getting them to be equipped for back to school,” said Shameka Pierce from the Circle of Brotherhood organization.

The epic block party themed event went into the night, celebrating self expression, confidence, and the ultimate first-day style.

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