(WSVN) - An international treasure of the stage and screen will be the subject of a new documentary.

Disney Plus announced this week a documentary on the life of Julie Andrews.

The film will include rare and never-before-seen footage from the 90-year-old Oscar winner’s nearly eight-decade career — from “Mary Poppins” to “The Princess Diaries.”

The documentary is directed by R.J. Cutler and is set to premiere in 2027.

Andrews, perhaps best known for playing Maria von Trapp in the 1965 screen adaptation of “The Sound of Music,” has recently provided voiceover narration for the Netflix series “Bridgerton.”

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