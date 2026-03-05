This Friday, foodies and animal lovers are joining forces. Feast with the Beasts is returning to Zoo Miami. The animal play pen is serving up some gourmet bites, premium drinks, and some wild encounters. All for a great cause.

The phrase “party animal” is taking on a new meaning at Zoo Miami’s annual Feast with the Beasts event.

Ron Magill: “Feast with the Beasts, the greatest single fundraiser in all of South Florida. This is not like going to a hotel grand ballroom, sitting at a table, eating your chicken, and listening to speeches. Where can you go where you have a fundraiser and the first thing you see is a flock of 30-plus flamingos?”

This Friday, hundreds of guests will gather on Zoo Miami’s grounds after dark to dine, sip, and mingle with some cute and cuddly beasts.

Ron Magill: “When you come to feast with the beasts, the only animals you are going to be able to touch are each other, ok?”

On second thought, it’s probably safer if you don’t touch.

Ron Magill: “We’re going to have some animal encounters where you get close. You’re not going to be touching or feeling, but you get really close. You get to get the experiences side by side. Right next to these animals.”

Throughout the evening, attendees will enjoy live entertainment and a silent auction, and it’s all for a great cause.

Ron Magill: “Feast with the Beasts is the single greatest fundraiser put on by the Zoo Miami Foundation, in support of everything we do here at the zoo. Whether it be education, conservation, just all of the general programs that make the zoo what it is.”

And what’s a feast without plenty of food options?

Ron Magill: “There are over sixty of South Florida’s best restaurants here. I mean, there are so many of them; it’s hard to list them all. But they are all the great restaurants. You’re not coming out here to some little food truck on the side of the road.”

There’s plenty for you to sip on, too.

Ron Magill: “In addition to the food and open bars. We have Cocktail Alley, where these cocktail restaurants are going to be making these specialty drinks. They are going to be a part of a contest, and they are going to be judged. The flamingos are even excited about it.”

If you just happen to sip too much, the zoo will help you get home safely.

Ron Magill: “Don’t worry about having to drive home, we have a great Uber code. FWTB26. Gets you $15 off your ride!”

Oh yeah, and one more thing.

Zoo staff [to parrot]: “And what do you want to say?”

Parrot speaks: “I love you!”

Zoo staff [to parrot]: “Now say bye-bye.”

Parrot speaks: “Bye-bye.”

General admission and VIP tickets are still available.

FOR MORE INFO:

Feast with the Beasts 2026

Friday, March 6

Zoo Miami

12400 SW 152 St, Miami, FL 33177

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.